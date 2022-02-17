Lawmakers consider bills to strengthen child welfare services in wake of record child deaths last year

Lawmakers on Maine's Health and Human Services Committee considered several bills Thursday that seek to strengthen the state's Child Welfare Ombudsman program. The program provides oversight of the state's Child Protective Services, which is under increased scrutiny in the wake of four child deaths last June to suspected abuse or neglect.

Last year saw a record 25 fatalities of Maine children whose families had a history of involvement with child protective services or where abuse or neglect was associated with the death. The state's child welfare system has also been the subject of two investigations in recent years because of high-profile child fatalities.

Some lawmakers say a critical element to improve the system is to invest in the Child Welfare Ombudsman program. Democratic Sen. Ned Claxton is among the bipartisan sponsors of a bill crafted by Gov. Janet Mills and the current Ombudsman. It would increase funding and staffing for the program and require the Department of Health and Human Services to notify the Ombudsman of planned policy changes and certain child deaths.

"These changes provide meaningful improvements and reflect months of good faith work on the part of many folks," Claxton says.

A similar bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Chip Curry, would also authorize the Ombudsman to disclose confidential information to lawmakers. Past probes into Maine's child welfare system have frustrated some lawmakers because many details about abuse cases can't be disclosed.

"How can we even begin to provide effective oversight when we cannot even see inside the child protective system?" Curry says.

No one spoke in opposition to the bills, although the proposal to loosen confidentiality requirements did raise some red flags. Maine's Child Welfare Ombudsman Christine Alberi says all of the bills would enhance the program, which is currently staffed by two people. And demand is increasing, she says. In 2011, 282 people contacted the office. Last year, more than 700 did.

