Twenty-seven more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the state CDC.

The agency also added 3,754 new cases of the disease on Friday.

Despite the high numbers, the CDC has pointed to other indicators — such as viral loads in wastewater testing as well as hospitalization numbers — as evidence of declining transmission.

As of Thursday, 247 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 63 in critical care and 23 on ventilators.