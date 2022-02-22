No COVID deaths reported in Maine since end of last week; hospitalizations still falling

Maine is reporting no additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since the end of last week.

There are now 224 people hospitalized with COVID in the state. That's down from 260 inpatients one week ago. Forty-eight are in critical care and 18 are on ventilators.

Falling hospitalizations and data from wastewater sampling suggest that the omicron wave may be ebbing in Maine.

The state CDC is reporting 7,636 new cases of COVID since Saturday. But the agency says the counts do not reflect actual daily changes because of a backlog of positive test results from the omicron surge.