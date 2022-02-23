© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine reports 11 additional COVID deaths on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Capt. Joseph White leads a group of Maine National Guardsmen into Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills has deployed additional National Guard to several Maine hospital to assist with care of COVID patients.

The Maine CDC is reporting 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 today (Wednesday).

Two hundred and eleven people are now hospitalized with the disease in Maine. That's down from 224 on Tuesday and 249 one week ago. Forty-one are in critical care and 16 are on ventilators.

State officials have pointed to falling hospitalizations as one sign the omicron wave is receding.

The state CDC is reporting 1,519 additional cases of the disease today. Those counts do not reflect actual day-to-day changes because of a backlog of positive cases since the start of this year.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker