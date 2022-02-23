Maine reports 11 additional COVID deaths on Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 today (Wednesday).

Two hundred and eleven people are now hospitalized with the disease in Maine. That's down from 224 on Tuesday and 249 one week ago. Forty-one are in critical care and 16 are on ventilators.

State officials have pointed to falling hospitalizations as one sign the omicron wave is receding.

The state CDC is reporting 1,519 additional cases of the disease today. Those counts do not reflect actual day-to-day changes because of a backlog of positive cases since the start of this year.