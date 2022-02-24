Maine's COVID hospitalizations dip below 200 for first time since last fall

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in Maine has dipped below 200 for the first time since last October.

It hit 191 on Thursday, down from 211 one day earlier. Forty-two are in critical care and 15 are on ventilators.

Maine is reporting 53 additional COVID deaths. That has pushed Maine's pandemic death toll above 2,000, to 2,024. The state CDC periodically reports big upticks in deaths as it reviews old case records.

The state CDC is reporting 1,123 new cases of the coronavirus today. Those counts have not reflected daily changes because of a backlog of positive cases during the omicron surge.