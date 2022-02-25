Maine's COVID hospitalizations drop again, as 18 deaths are reported Friday

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

That number reached 181 on Friday, down from 191 on Thursday and almost 250 one week ago. Thirty-nine are in critical care and 14 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says that 18 additional people have died with COVID. The state's pandemic death toll is now 2,042.

Another 1,205 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Maine today, but those numbers have been unreliable for measuring daily trends as officials clear a backlog of positive tests.

