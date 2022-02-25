© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations drop again, as 18 deaths are reported Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published February 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A man wears a mask to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Maine. State officials reported more cases of COVID-19.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

That number reached 181 on Friday, down from 191 on Thursday and almost 250 one week ago. Thirty-nine are in critical care and 14 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says that 18 additional people have died with COVID. The state's pandemic death toll is now 2,042.

Another 1,205 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Maine today, but those numbers have been unreliable for measuring daily trends as officials clear a backlog of positive tests.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker