© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Returning from February break, many Maine students will no longer be required to wear masks

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
Trinity Cressey
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Seventh grader Trinity Cressey works on her computer at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

As kids return to their classrooms after February break, many will no longer be required to wear masks indoors.

Several school districts — including those in Machias, Vassalboro and Chelsea — have announced a shift to mask-optional policies following the break.

Other districts are planning to reconsider their mask policies at school board meetings in the coming weeks.

The shift comes in the middle of an improving COVID-19 picture in the state. Eileen King, the executive director of the Maine School Superintendents Association, said districts are closely watching health data and recommendations from state and federal health officials. She said with more access to vaccination for younger students, and decreasing COVID hospitalization numbers, more school officials are considering making changes.

"It's a combination of all those scenarios that is encouraging superintendents to really look at how they can best move forward," King said.

In mid-February, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said that the agency will keep recommending masking in schools, but it planned to revisit that recommendation following February break and look at the latest COVID trends. The agency has also encouraged families to order free at-home COVID tests offered by the state, so they can test themselves before returning to the classroom.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg