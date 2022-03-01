One additional COVID death reported in Maine on Tuesday, as hospitalizations drop

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues its steady decline.

The Maine CDC reports that there are 158 patients with disease on Tuesday. That's down 10 from yesterday. Forty-four are in critical care and nine are on ventilators.

One additional COVID death is being reported on Tuesday. The state's pandemic death toll is now 2,065.

The state CDC is reporting 1,212 new cases of the disease since the end of last week. But the backlog of positive cases during the omicron surge has meant those counts don't reflect day-to-day trends.