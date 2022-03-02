13 more Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations climb slightly on Wednesday

Maine is reporting 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

COVID hospitalizations in Maine have declined significantly in the past month, but the number ticked up slightly on Wednesday.

There are 162 people currently hospitalized, up from 158 on Tuesday. Forty-two people are in critical care and 11 are on ventilators, up from 9 on Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 909 new cases of the COVID today. But the backlog of positive cases during the omicron surge has meant those counts don't reflect day-to-day trends.

