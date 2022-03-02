© 2022 Maine Public
Health

13 more Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations climb slightly on Wednesday

Maine Public | By Patty Wight,
Charlie Eichacker
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Nick Trapasso and his longtime friend Pauline Smith, both of Vassalboro, Maine, wait to receive a vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine is reporting 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

COVID hospitalizations in Maine have declined significantly in the past month, but the number ticked up slightly on Wednesday.

There are 162 people currently hospitalized, up from 158 on Tuesday. Forty-two people are in critical care and 11 are on ventilators, up from 9 on Tuesday.

The state CDC is reporting 909 new cases of the COVID today. But the backlog of positive cases during the omicron surge has meant those counts don't reflect day-to-day trends.

Patty Wight
Charlie Eichacker
