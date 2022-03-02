Mills administration lifts universal mask recommendation in schools

The Mills administration is lifting its universal masking recommendation for schools and child care centers beginning on March 9.

Officials announced the change today, pointing to recent declines in COVID hospitalizations and virus levels from wastewater tests, as well as updated federal CDC masking guidance. Agencies say the nation has entered a quote, "new phase" of the pandemic with widely available vaccines and therapeutics to prevent illness and death.

Even before the announcement, many districts already removed universal masking rules in recent days. State officials say that institutions can continue to require masking, and they encourage children and their families to get vaccinated and boosted as the best way to protect themselves.

This story will be updated.