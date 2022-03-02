© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Mills administration lifts universal mask recommendation in schools

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Reilly Sullivan
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Seventh grader Reilly Sullivan works on her computer at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

The Mills administration is lifting its universal masking recommendation for schools and child care centers beginning on March 9.

Officials announced the change today, pointing to recent declines in COVID hospitalizations and virus levels from wastewater tests, as well as updated federal CDC masking guidance. Agencies say the nation has entered a quote, "new phase" of the pandemic with widely available vaccines and therapeutics to prevent illness and death.

Even before the announcement, many districts already removed universal masking rules in recent days. State officials say that institutions can continue to require masking, and they encourage children and their families to get vaccinated and boosted as the best way to protect themselves.

This story will be updated.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg