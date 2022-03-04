13 additional COVID deaths reported in Maine on Friday, as hospitalizations stay flat

The Maine CDC is reporting 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients has mostly been dropping since January.

Today's count, 163, is the same as yesterday's, but the number of patients in critical care has fallen by 5, to 36. Thirteen are on ventilators.

The state is reporting 998 new coronavirus infections today, but because of an ongoing backlog of positive tests and a rise in at-home tests those counts do not reflect daily changes.