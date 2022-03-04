© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Despite new state guidance, Portland schools have no immediate plans to change mask policy

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
The exterior of Portland High School, seen Dec. 22, 2012.

While many school districts in the state have announced plans to make masks optional following new guidance from state and federal agencies, officials in Portland say they plan to be more cautious.

When asked on Friday about the district's plans, a spokesperson referred to comments from Superintendent Xavier Botana at a board meeting earlier this week.

At the meeting, Botana said he was encouraged by the improving public health picture, but didn't want to rush to end COVID mitigation practices, which he said have allowed schools to run safely this year.

"Once we're able to return to increased outdoor time, including outdoor meals, we will be in a position to revisit the masking requirement," Botana said.

Botana was unavailable for any further comment on Friday.

The Mills administration announced earlier this week that it will be lifting its masking recommendation for schools and child care centers on March 9. Schools in towns such as Vassalboro and Machias have already lifted mask mandates for students, while others plan to change policies next week.

