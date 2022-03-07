© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman wears a face covering as she arrives at Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline. One-hundred forty-two people are hospitalized on Monday — a more than 50 percent drop from a month ago.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care, a decline of more than 60%, while the number of people on ventilators is down 70% over the past month to just 10.

Maine's COVID-19 case numbers and death toll remain unchanged from Sunday, at 230,720 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,136 deaths.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
