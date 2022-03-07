COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline in Maine

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline. One-hundred forty-two people are hospitalized on Monday — a more than 50 percent drop from a month ago.

Twenty-nine people are in critical care, a decline of more than 60%, while the number of people on ventilators is down 70% over the past month to just 10.

Maine's COVID-19 case numbers and death toll remain unchanged from Sunday, at 230,720 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,136 deaths.