Maine is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with the disease has increased by one since yesterday, to 143. But hospitalizations are down more than 50% from a month ago. Thirty patients are in critical care and 10 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 565 new cases of the coronavirus today. That may not reflect new cases caught through at-home testing.