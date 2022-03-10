© 2022 Maine Public
Health

35 fewer Mainers hospitalized with COVID than one week ago

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published March 10, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen again on Thursday. It's 128, down from 131 yesterday and 163 one week ago.

Twenty-eight patients are in critical care and nine are on ventilators. Each of those has dropped by one since Wednesday.

The Maine CDC is also reporting four additional deaths of people with COVID. The state's pandemic death toll is now 2,140.

Two hundred and eighty nine new cases of coronavirus are being reporting on Thursday.

Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
