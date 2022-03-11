2 more Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations drop again on Friday

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

The Maine CDC says 121 patients are admitted with the disease Friday. That's a drop of seven from Thursday's count.

Twenty-five patients are receiving critical care and seven are on ventilators. Those have both fallen today as well.

The state CDC is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID.

Two hundred and fifty-three new cases of coronavirus are being reported in Maine on Friday. The daily count is down by almost 1,000 since two weeks ago, but it doesn't include cases confirmed with at-home tests.