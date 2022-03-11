© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

2 more Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations drop again on Friday

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Dr. Sydney Sewall fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

The Maine CDC says 121 patients are admitted with the disease Friday. That's a drop of seven from Thursday's count.

Twenty-five patients are receiving critical care and seven are on ventilators. Those have both fallen today as well.

The state CDC is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID.

Two hundred and fifty-three new cases of coronavirus are being reported in Maine on Friday. The daily count is down by almost 1,000 since two weeks ago, but it doesn't include cases confirmed with at-home tests.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
Charlie joined Maine Public at the start of 2021, after spending more than seven years writing for newspapers in Maine and Vermont.
See stories by Charlie Eichacker