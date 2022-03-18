Maine's COVID hospitalizations drop on Friday, as northern and eastern counties see more transmission

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine have once again declined, with 107 people hospitalized, down from 111 on Thursday.

Other hospital metrics stayed the same on Friday, with 22 people in critical care and seven on ventilators.

An updated U.S. CDC map shows that most Maine counties have low community levels for COVID-19. But Piscataquis, Penobscot, and Hancock Counties have moderate levels and Washington and Aroostook Counties have high levels.

The Maine CDC is reporting no additional deaths from COVID today and 300 new infections.