Maine's COVID hospitalizations rise above 100 again on Monday

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maine's hospitals rose on Monday after mostly holding steady over the past few weeks.

The Maine CDC reports that 104 people are in the hospital with the disease today — an increase of 11 patients compared to Sunday. COVID hospitalizations have hovered mostly in the 90s for the past few weeks after plummeting from their peak in January.

Twenty-eight people are in critical care, nine more than yesterday. Five patients are on ventilators.