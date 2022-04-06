Maine COVID hospitalizations below 100 again, as one more death is reported Wednesday

Maine's COVID hospitalizations have fallen below 100 again, reaching 99 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations been hovering in the 90s for the last few weeks, after falling dramatically since early winter. Twenty-seven patients are receiving critical care, five are on ventilators, and the Maine CDC is reporting one additional death.

The agency is warning that the more contagious BA.2 variant might be driving an uptick in cases. It's urging Mainers to get vaccinated or boosted if they're eligible.