Health

Two additional Mainers die with COVID, as BA.2 variant becomes more common

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published April 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT

The Maine CDC says that 95 people are hospitalized with COVID on Friday. That's the same number as yesterday. Twenty-one are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

The state is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID on Friday. That brings Maine's pandemic death toll to 2,221.

Two hundred and sixty-three new coronavirus infections are being reported today.

Recent data from Walgreens suggest that the more contagious BA.2 variant is causing most of the new cases in Maine.

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
