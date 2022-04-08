Two additional Mainers die with COVID, as BA.2 variant becomes more common

The Maine CDC says that 95 people are hospitalized with COVID on Friday. That's the same number as yesterday. Twenty-one are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

The state is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID on Friday. That brings Maine's pandemic death toll to 2,221.

Two hundred and sixty-three new coronavirus infections are being reported today.

Recent data from Walgreens suggest that the more contagious BA.2 variant is causing most of the new cases in Maine.