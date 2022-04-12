© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine CDC adds 47 additional COVID deaths on Tuesday, after reviewing old records

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published April 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT

The Maine CDC is reporting 47 additional COVID deaths since the end of last week. But the agency says that jump comes after health officials did a periodic review of old death certificates.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID ALSO jumped by six today, to 103. Twenty-two are in critical care and four are on ventilators.

Four hundred and fifty-two new COVID cases are being reported since the end of last week.

Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
