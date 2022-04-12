Maine CDC adds 47 additional COVID deaths on Tuesday, after reviewing old records
The Maine CDC is reporting 47 additional COVID deaths since the end of last week. But the agency says that jump comes after health officials did a periodic review of old death certificates.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID ALSO jumped by six today, to 103. Twenty-two are in critical care and four are on ventilators.
Four hundred and fifty-two new COVID cases are being reported since the end of last week.