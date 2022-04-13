Maine reports 605 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths on Wednesday
The Maine CDC is reporting 605 new coronavirus infections today (Wednesday). That's the highest single day jump since early March.
And the agency is reporting seven additional deaths of people with COVID.
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by nine today, to 94.
Twenty are in critical care and four are on ventilators.
The Maine CDC has said the BA.2 variant may be driving another uptick in coronavirus transmission this spring.