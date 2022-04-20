© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

One additional COVID-19 death reported in Maine since end of last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published April 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT

The Maine CDC says one additional person has died from COVID-19 since the end of last week.

The state's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,277.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has jumped by one today, to 100. Fifteen patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.

Seven hundred and twenty-four new cases of the disease are being reported since the end of last week. But that's likely an undercount, given that many cases are now being diagnosed with at-home tests.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
See stories by Charlie Eichacker