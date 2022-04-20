One additional COVID-19 death reported in Maine since end of last week

The Maine CDC says one additional person has died from COVID-19 since the end of last week.

The state's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,277.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease has jumped by one today, to 100. Fifteen patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.

Seven hundred and twenty-four new cases of the disease are being reported since the end of last week. But that's likely an undercount, given that many cases are now being diagnosed with at-home tests.