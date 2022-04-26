2 more Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations grow slightly on Tuesday
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has jumped by two on Tuesday, to 132. That's a sharp increase from one week ago, when 99 hospitalizations were reported.
Twenty-seven patients are in critical care and five are on ventilators.
The Maine CDC is reporting the deaths of two additional people with COVID since the end of last week.
Five hundred and sixty-nine new infections are being reported from the last three days.