Health

Home and community providers in Maine could get $11 million in additional funding

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says it plans to give home and community-based providers $11 million in additional funding from the American Rescue Plan.

If the plan receives federal approval, $5 million of funding would be used to improve access to work and community support for individuals served by the providers.

The remaining $6 million would be used for one-time payments to group homes for people with developmental disabilities to support staffing levels.

The department says it hopes to award the funding early this summer.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
