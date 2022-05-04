© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's daily COVID infections top 1,000 for third time in one week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT

For the third time in the last week, the Maine CDC is reporting a single-day jump in new COVID cases of more than 1,000.

The agency is reporting 1,030 new infections on Wednesday, although that doesn't include cases confirmed with at-home tests.

One day earlier, 1,198 new cases were reported, and 1,018 were reported on Saturday.

The agency is reporting five additional deaths of people with COVID on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID has gone up again, to 169. It was 162 yesterday and 136 one week ago. Thirty patients are in critical care and three are on ventilators.

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
See stories by Charlie Eichacker