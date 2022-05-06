Maine's COVID hospitalizations top 200, as CDC advises indoor masks in half of the counties

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has topped 200 for the first time since last February.

Two hundred and four people are receiving inpatient care with the disease on Friday. That's up 11 from Thursday and 105 from one month earlier. Thirty-five patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators.

Based on hospital data, the U.S. CDC now considers most of Maine's coastal counties — Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Hancock — as well as Piscataquis, Penobscot and Aroostook to be at high risk for the disease. The agency advises people to wear masks in indoor public spaces in those counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting 930 new cases of COVID and 12 additional deaths on Friday.

