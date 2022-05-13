© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Some procedures at Maine hospitals may be delayed due to global shortage of medical fluid

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
A patient with Crohn's disease receives an IV infusion of Remicade, or infliximab.
The Maine Hospital Association says it's working with hospitals and the state CDC in response to a global shortage of a fluid used in CT scans and MRIs.

The COVID shutdown in Shanghai, China, has resulted in production delays of IV contrast, resulting in an 80% reduction in global supply.

Certain medical procedures may be delayed during the shortage, which is expected to continue through at least June.

The Maine Hospital Association says hospitals are looking for alternative suppliers and will implement strategies to conserve IV contrast and reduce waste.

Patty Wight
