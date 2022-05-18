Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall slightly on Wednesday, but remain well above last month's
Another 812 coronavirus cases are being reported in Maine on Wednesday, although that doesn't include infections found through at-home testing.
The Maine CDC is also reporting one additional death.
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by six since Tuesday, to 225. But that's still more than double the hospitalization numbers from one month ago. Thirty-four patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.