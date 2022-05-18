© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall slightly on Wednesday, but remain well above last month's

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT

Another 812 coronavirus cases are being reported in Maine on Wednesday, although that doesn't include infections found through at-home testing.

The Maine CDC is also reporting one additional death.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by six since Tuesday, to 225. But that's still more than double the hospitalization numbers from one month ago. Thirty-four patients are in critical care and two are on ventilators.

Charlie Eichacker
