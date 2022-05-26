© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine's COVID hospitalizations have fallen by almost a third since last week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT

Maine's COVID hospitalizations have fallen by almost a third since reaching a recent high of 231 last week.

They dropped by 11 on Thursday, to 166. Fifteen patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting two additional deaths of people with COVID-19 and 556 new cases confirmed through laboratory testing on Thursday.

The number of new cases is likely higher as many people are being diagnosed with at-home tests.

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
