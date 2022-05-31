Maine's COVID hospitalizations jump on Tuesday

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID jumped by 19 today, to 186. But that's still down from a recent high of 231 two weeks ago. Twenty-five patients are in critical care and three are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 330 additional cases of the disease on Tuesday. That includes data from Saturday to Monday.

But the real jump is likely higher, as many cases are now being confirmed with at-home tests.

No additional deaths are being reported today.