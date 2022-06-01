Maine's COVID hospitalizations climb again on Wednesday

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has climbed again on Wednesday, to 191. That's up seven from yesterday. But hospitalizations still haven't returned to the recent peak of 231 that they reached two weeks ago.

Twenty-eight patients are in critical care and three are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 537 new coronavirus infections confirmed through laboratory testing today. That doesn't include cases detected by at-home tests.

No additional deaths are being reported today.