© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

COVID hospitalizations take downward turn after rising for a few days

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published June 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by 11 on Friday, to 182. That marks a downward turn after four days of rising hospitalizations. Twenty-two patients are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

According to the U.S. CDC, COVID levels have fallen in a few Maine counties over the last week. Much of the coast is now considered to have low transmission, from York to Waldo county. So are Kennebec and Somerset county.

The Maine CDC is reporting 15 additional deaths from the disease on Friday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 2,366. The agency sometimes reports big jumps in that number after reviewing old records.

Three hundred and thirty-seven additional cases of COVID have been confirmed through laboratory testing.

Tags

Health coronavirus
Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
See stories by Charlie Eichacker