COVID hospitalizations take downward turn after rising for a few days

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by 11 on Friday, to 182. That marks a downward turn after four days of rising hospitalizations. Twenty-two patients are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

According to the U.S. CDC, COVID levels have fallen in a few Maine counties over the last week. Much of the coast is now considered to have low transmission, from York to Waldo county. So are Kennebec and Somerset county.

The Maine CDC is reporting 15 additional deaths from the disease on Friday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 2,366. The agency sometimes reports big jumps in that number after reviewing old records.

Three hundred and thirty-seven additional cases of COVID have been confirmed through laboratory testing.