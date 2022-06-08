Maine's COVID hospitalizations fall again

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID dropped by 14 today, to 139. That's down almost 100 from the most recent peak of hospitalizations that Maine saw in the spring. Nineteen patients are in critical care and five are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 18 additional coronavirus deaths today, bringing the pandemic death toll to 2,400.

Five hundred and fifty-seven new infections have been confirmed through laboratory testing, but the jump is probably higher since many cases are being confirmed with at-home tests.