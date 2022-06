The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to fall in recent days.

The Maine CDC is reporting 112 people in the hospital with the disease — a decline of two from yesterday and a drop of more than 10% compared to a week ago. Only 12 people are in critical care and three are on ventilators.

According to the U.S. CDC, all of Maine's counties currently have either low or medium community levels of COVID-19.