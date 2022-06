The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen slightly to 115. That's six more than Tuesday, when the Maine Center for Disease Control reported 109 hospitalizations.

Twenty-two patients are in critical care, and five are on ventilators.

The CDC added 372 new cases of the disease Wednesday. That compares with 466 added on Tuesday, which included weekend cases. No new deaths were reported; one was added on Tuesday.