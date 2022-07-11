Amid uptick in overdose deaths, Maine holds 4th annual opioid response summit

Maine's top federal law enforcement official says trafficking illegal drugs such as fentanyl is a growing issue in Maine, but pharmaceutical opioids still cause nearly a quarter of drug overdose deaths.

U.S. District Attorney Darcie McElwee spoke Monday at Maine's fourth annual opioid response summit in Bangor. The summit comes on the heels of a state report that found 266 Mainers died from drug overdoses in the first five months of the year, a 9% increase compared to last year.

"In fact, many of those who died from illicit substances very likely tried those pharmaceutical opioids first, either because they had their own prescription or that of a friend or family member," McElwee said.

To address the issue, the U.S. Justice Department recently launched the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force. The collaboration between U.S. attorneys offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont will investigate and prosecute the illegal distribution of prescription opioids in the region.