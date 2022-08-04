© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine CDC reports third case of monkeypox

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

The Maine CDC has identified a third case of monkeypox.

The first case was reported in late July in a man in York county. The second was reported earlier this week in a man from Penobscot County.

Details on the third case were not immediately available.

The Biden administration Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency
Maine is one of a few states with just a handful of people who have tested positive for monkeypox and has the second lowest number in New England.

The state CDC says it's using limited supplies of the vaccine on individuals most at risk, which are currently men who have sex with men. But health officials say the disease, which is most commonly spread through skin on skin contact, could easily move to other populations.

