Maine CDC reports third case of monkeypox

The Maine CDC has identified a third case of monkeypox.

The first case was reported in late July in a man in York county. The second was reported earlier this week in a man from Penobscot County.

Details on the third case were not immediately available.

The Biden administration Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency

Maine is one of a few states with just a handful of people who have tested positive for monkeypox and has the second lowest number in New England.

The state CDC says it's using limited supplies of the vaccine on individuals most at risk, which are currently men who have sex with men. But health officials say the disease, which is most commonly spread through skin on skin contact, could easily move to other populations.