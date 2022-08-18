© 2022 Maine Public
Health

Maine Med will stay in Anthem's insurance network after reaching new agreement

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
maine_medical_center_-_level_1_hospital_in_portland__me__main_entry.jpg
David Sharp
/
Associated Press
The sun's rays shine over the Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, July 16, 2015, in Portland, Maine.

MaineHealth and Anthem have reached an agreement that will keep Maine Medical
Center in the insurance company's network for the next two years.

This spring, MaineHealth announced that Maine Med would end its contract
with Anthem in 2023 due to payment and billing disputes.

The change would have meant higher costs for Anthem patients who sought
care at the Portland hospital, because services would have been billed as out of network.

Health care advocates and state officials, including Gov. Janet Mills,
urged the two organizations to reach an agreement. After months of
negotiations, they announced they had on Wednesday night. No details of
the agreement were immediately released.

Health Maine Medical Center
Patty Wight
