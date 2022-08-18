Maine Med will stay in Anthem's insurance network after reaching new agreement

MaineHealth and Anthem have reached an agreement that will keep Maine Medical

Center in the insurance company's network for the next two years.

This spring, MaineHealth announced that Maine Med would end its contract

with Anthem in 2023 due to payment and billing disputes.

The change would have meant higher costs for Anthem patients who sought

care at the Portland hospital, because services would have been billed as out of network.

Health care advocates and state officials, including Gov. Janet Mills,

urged the two organizations to reach an agreement. After months of

negotiations, they announced they had on Wednesday night. No details of

the agreement were immediately released.

