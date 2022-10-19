Maine-based TV company pays federal penalty for violating lead rules

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it's reached a settlement with a Maine TV show for violating rules on lead renovation, repair, and painting.

The EPA says Kennebec Property Services of Manchester, which produces the show Maine Cabin Masters, failed to comply with lead safety requirements at five residential properties it renovated in 2020.

Under the settlement, the company has agreed to maintain compliance with federal lead rules, raise awareness about them on its TV show, and pay a $16,000 penalty.

Lead poisoning can cause irreversible health issues in children. According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, exposure is most common in renovations of homes built before the late 70's.

