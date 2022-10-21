Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland sees uptick in RSV cases

Some pediatricians in Maine say they're seeing a surge in cases among infants and young children of a respiratory virus known as RSV.

Dr. Mary Ottolini, chair of pediatrics at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, said the respiratory virus season has been turned upside down. Typically RSV starts to appear in December, she said, but it showed up two months early this year.

"We're seeing probably about 50 percent more emergency room visits as well as urgent care visits," Ottolini said. "And I know the primary care providers are also seeing a lot more patients."

Ottolini said signs that RSV is progressing beyond a mild infection include rapid breathing. She says parents who are concerned should call primary care providers first to find out whether they need to go to a hospital.

RSV is flaring up in states across the country, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.

