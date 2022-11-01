'I won't stop fighting now' — Mills, Pingree headline abortion rights rally in Portland

Gov. Janet Mills, Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and state democratic leaders were among the headliners at the rally in downtown Portland Tuesday urging voters to support candidates who will protect access to abortion.

Mills told the crowd that she increased access to reproductive health care as governor by expanding the kinds of providers who can perform abortions and by covering the procedure for patients on MaineCare.

"And I promise you I won't stop fighting now. Not when it's all on the line. With your help we won't go backwards," she said.

Mills' rival in the race for the Blaine House, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, said during a debate this fall that if elected he would veto a 15-week abortion ban. That claim has drawn skepticism from opponents, as LePage attended several rallies against abortion rights while he was governor.