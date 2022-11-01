Open enrollment begins for health insurance on ACA marketplace

Tuesday is the first day of open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's online marketplace.

Even though premiums for individual plans are increasing an average of 11% in Maine, state Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew says that increase will be offset by subsidies for most consumers.

"And we also expect in the coming year four out of five customers will be able to find a plan for less than $10 a month after that financial assistance," she says.

This year more than 66,000 Mainers enrolled in health insurance through the marketplace — a 10% increase over last year.

For 2023 plans, consumers can go to coverme.gov to shop for plans from four health insurance companies, including a newcomer to Maine's market: Taro Health.

Consumers can receive assistance shopping for insurance plans from Consumers for Affordable Health Care and Western Maine Community Action. Open enrollment ends Jan. 15.

