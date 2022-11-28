© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Half of Mainers over 65 have received Covid boosters

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Booster Mississippi
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse administers a Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The director of the Maine CDC said the state hit a milestone last week for Covid booster shot rates among older adults.

"We are the first state to break 50 percent of Mainers 65 and over who have gotten their Covid booster," Shah said.

Shah said the state boasts one of the highest overall rates for Covid booster shots in the U.S., though that still accounts for just about 25% of eligible individuals.

Maine's Covid hospitalizations and wastewater levels have eased in recent weeks. But Shah says hospitals are still strained by other infectious diseases, including a surge in pediatric RSV cases.

Health COVID-19
