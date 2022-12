For the second week a row, flu cases in Maine have more than doubled.

According to the latest state CDC surveillance report, more than 3,400 cases have been reported this season, compared to last week's total of roughly 1,600.

Hospitalizations for the flu have more than tripled over the past week to 63.

A U.S. CDC map of respiratory illness level shows Maine has gone from low activity levels in mid-November to high.