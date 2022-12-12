Maine could receive $66 million under final opioid settlement agreements with pharmacy chains

Maine is among a coalition of states that has finalized a $10 billion settlement agreement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioid crisis. Combined with a previous settlement with Walmart, the total recovery is more than $50 billion.

Maine's total share from the settlement agreements could be more than $66 million, according to state Attorney General Aaron Frey, depending on the amount that's distributed to eligible municipalities.

Payments are expected to begin in the second half of next year. Maine will receive nearly all of its estimated $14 million payment from Walmart in the first year, while payments from CVS and Walgreens will be spread over the next decade or more.

The funds will be used for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery. As part of the settlement, all three pharmacy chains are also required to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

