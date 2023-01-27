© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Equality advocates in Maine applaud proposal to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to give blood

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
Tubes direct blood from a donor into a bag in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The U.S. is moving to ease restrictions on blood donations from gay and bisexual men and other groups that traditionally face higher risks of HIV. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that would do away with the current three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men.

Equality advocates in Maine say the Food and Drug Administration's proposal to make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood is a significant step that will reduce stigma.

In the mid '80s, gay and bisexual men were barred from donating blood due to concerns about HIV. The FDA lifted the ban in 2015, and restrictions have steadily eased up in the years since. The current proposal would allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood if they've had a monogamous partner for at least three months.

"It's going to be much more inclusive," says Gia Drew, the executive director of EqualityMaine. "Much less centered on someone's gender identity, and more about someone's individual identity and their behavior."

The FDA says the proposal is backed by scientific evidence and will help maintain an adequate blood supply while minimizing the risk of transmitting infectious disease. The proposal has a 60-day public comment period, after which the agency will issue final guidance.

