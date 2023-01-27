Equality advocates in Maine applaud proposal to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to give blood

Equality advocates in Maine say the Food and Drug Administration's proposal to make it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood is a significant step that will reduce stigma.

In the mid '80s, gay and bisexual men were barred from donating blood due to concerns about HIV. The FDA lifted the ban in 2015, and restrictions have steadily eased up in the years since. The current proposal would allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood if they've had a monogamous partner for at least three months.

"It's going to be much more inclusive," says Gia Drew, the executive director of EqualityMaine. "Much less centered on someone's gender identity, and more about someone's individual identity and their behavior."

The FDA says the proposal is backed by scientific evidence and will help maintain an adequate blood supply while minimizing the risk of transmitting infectious disease. The proposal has a 60-day public comment period, after which the agency will issue final guidance.