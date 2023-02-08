Maine warns of rising gonorrhea rates after Mass. detects antibiotic-resistant strain

A novel strain of gonorrhea that's resistant to antibiotics has been identified in Massachusetts.

It's the first time the drug-resistant strain has been reported in the U.S.

No cases of the novel strain have been reported in Maine, but the state Center for Disease Control says gonorrhea continues to be a concern.

The agency says cases increased 34% last year, and that rates were highest among Black and African Americans, males, and people ages 15 to 34. The highest rate was in Androscoggin County.

This week, Maine's two U.S. Senators announced that the state CDC is receiving a $1 million dollar federal grant to prevent and manage sexually transmitted diseases that include gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis.

