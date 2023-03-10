© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

UMaine system will ease COVID vaccine requirements in May

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The University of Maine system is easing up on COVID vaccine requirements beginning in its May term.

The system says it will strongly encourage vaccination and boosters, but no longer make them a requirement for in-person students.

Last month, Maine's community colleges announced they would no longer require on-campus students to be vaccinated.

Schools are citing high vaccination rates and better treatments and outcomes as reasons for dropping the mandate.

Patty Wight
