Concerned community members form a group to address Northern Maine Medical Center's recent changes

Community members in Fort Kent who are concerned about recent changes at Northern Maine Medical Center have formed a new group called 'Save NMMC.'

The hospital announced earlier this month that it's closing its maternity unit. And Toby Jandreau, a member of Save NMMC, said many providers are also leaving the hospital.

"And our fear is that the goal is to turn our hospital here into the absolute bare minimum necessary to still call it a hospital," Jandreau said.

Save NMMC is holding a public meeting at the Fort Kent town office on Tuesday evening to discuss concerns.

Earlier this month, NMMC announced that it's closing its maternity unit as of May 26 due to a shortage of staff and fewer births.

The hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

